Although Rita doesn’t complain, her summer holidays are not the most exciting. But they are not the dullest either: between iced coffees, warm afternoons of teenage love and going out along with her friend Sara, Rita always finds time to get her balcony floor wet and to do a lot of sunbathing. Her routine is upset when she attends an art exhibition of a new neighbor in the local community center. A sequence of events, too precise and quiet, makes it possible for the girl to get closer to the new neighbor, and for the neighborhood to turn into a South Pacific island. Or maybe we could say it backwards: the neighborhood turning into a South Pacific island and the girl getting closer to the new neighbor cause a sequence of events which are too precise and quiet.