John Heffron: Middle Class Funny

Funny is the only word that truly captures John Heffron (well, MESSY if you ask his wife). Hailing from the small town of South Lyon, MI (Detroit just sounds tougher), John's middle class upbringing has shaped his comedic voice. His attention to detail and his ability to poke fun at those things that make each of us a little crazy is what has made this stand-up veteran a favorite on stage. When John opens his mouth, you will immediately wonder if he has been spying on your life. Whether talking about your childhood or living in your marriage...he just knows what makes us tick. Truly a talented comedian on every level, give yourself the gift of John, sit back and enjoy.