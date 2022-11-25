Not Available

The movie ‘John Honai’ derives its title from the character John Honai played by Rizabava in the super hit movie ‘In Harihar Nagar’. In ‘John Honai’, John and Honai are two different characters. The movie revolves around the life of John (‘Karmayodha’ fame Arjun). John tries hard to free himself from the heavy debts left behind by his father. John is helped by his friends Jaffer and Janardhanan through thick and thin. At this juncture when they are in desperate need for money, unexpectedly they get a huge amount of money. The resulting issues in their life form the plot of ‘John Honai’. ‘John Honai’ is the debut directorial venture of Thoufeeq. The movie is produced by Madhu Thillankary. The movie is scripted by Fazal. The lines of Santhosh Varma are tuned by Alex Paul. Rizabava does the role of Honai. Mukesh, Jagadish, Siddique, Asokan, Sreeram, Kalabhavan Navas, Jaffer, Malavika Menon, Kottayam Nazeer, Saju, and Sinoj include the cast.