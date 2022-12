Not Available

Friendlyjordies presents: John Howard REALLY Sucked Let me explain why the libs suck at managing the economy. I just need an hour of your time…and your money… When pollsters ask the public, "who was the best Prime Minister?" John Howard wins that title. The only thing that man should win is "man who looks most like a depressed coconut". He was most certainly not, this show explores why - and no it's not a university lecture it's a stand up show, stop asking!