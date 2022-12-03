John Law - The Royal Bank And The Crash Of 1720

Not Available

The Scot John Law is a mathematical genius, able to calculate at lightning speed, specialized in probabilities. In the salons of London he makes a small fortune with his skills, in Amsterdam he studies the local financial system and comes into contact with the idea of "artificial money", supported by gold coins. He soon has the "Banque Royale" founded, in which banknotes are getting printed, in order to get the catastrophic financial situation in France back under control. The country is practically debt free overnight and Law becomes chief financial administrator. The invention of stocks is the next step, but it turns out to be a gigantic speculative bubble. The documentation tells this story.