Live from London's Royal Festival Hall, join us for a unique celebration of John le Carré’s work as he discusses the full breadth of his career, and reflects on the continuing story of his most famous creation, the tubby, bespectacled spy, George Smiley. Featuring readings from his new novel A Legacy of Spies, and a rare question and answer session, this will be an unmissable opportunity to experience the author direct and in his own words.