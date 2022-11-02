John Lee Hooker: Come And See About Me

Not Available

John Lee Hooker was the last of the unstructured real country Bluesmen. He was a semi-urbanized Robert Johnson-style one man band and was even born in Clarksdale, Mississippi where WC Handy had first seen slide guitar playing. I can remember seeing John Lee in Central Park in 1967 playing second fiddle to Al Kooper and the final stages of the Blues Project. He came out all alone, no band, just a chair and blew them totally away. You can't beat the real thing! This DVD is a definite must have for any Blues fan. As the ranks of real Blues originals diminishes we need to cling on to these type of records. This compilation is well edited and put together. It is over two hours long which is what Blues fans want.