John Lee Hooker Live In Montreal

The world's greatest blues singer, John Lee Hooker reached legendary status with his deep, weathered voice and distinctive chugging rhythms. His influence spread to an entire generation of blues-tinged rockers, including The Rolling Stones and The Doors. Hooker's music is a lesson in deep blues, and here he revisits some of his most familiar material, including "Boom Boom" and his biggest hit, "I'm in the Mood." Filled with frisky, guitar-driven boogies and heartsick ballads, this is the blues at its very best! Songs: It Serves Me Right to Suffer, One Bourbon One Scotch One Beer, I'll Never Get Out of These Blues Alive, Roll Me Like You Roll a Wagon Wheel, Boom Boom, I'm in the Mood, Look at What You Did to My Life, Chicken and Gravy, We're Gonna Do the Shout.