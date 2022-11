Not Available

01. Made to Love 02. Open Your Eyes 03. Tonight (Best You Ever Had) 04. Used to Love U 05. Who Did That to You 06. Love in the Future (intro) 07. The Beginning... 08. Caught Up 09. Prelude/Get Lifted 10. Number One 11. Save Room 12. Hold On Longer 13. Save the Night 14. Tomorrow 15. Green Light 16. Dreams 17. Again 18. Dancing in the Dark 19. Ordinary People 20. Everybody Knows 21. You And I 22. Asylum 23. So High 24. All Of Me 25. Who Do We Think We Are