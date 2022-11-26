Not Available

This true to life prison film features newcomer Michael Ochotorena as John Light, one of the most dangerous inmates in Arizona's State Penitentiary. But John has stunned both guards and inmates alike, by accepting Christ in a prison bible study. Upon his release, he is anxious to share his new faith with the outside world. However, looking more like a thug than a theologian, the outside world is terrified of him. His only allies are his meek and mild Christian mentor, Matt Garrett (Michael Sigler) and his no nonsense parole officer (Dean Cain). Partnered with men who have never thrown a punch in their lives, John engages in a fight for his life.