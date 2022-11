Not Available

British blues legend John Mayall lights up Texas in this 1993 performance from "Austin City Limits." Mixing blues, jazz, rock and gospel, Mayall and his band, the Bluesbreakers, pack in a range of original and cover tunes in this smokin' show. The track list includes "I Want to Go" and "I'm a Sucker for Love," along with searing renditions of Junior Wells's classic "I Could Cry" and Jimmy Reed's "Ain't That Lovin' You Baby?"