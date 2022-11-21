John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers - Live In Germany

Not Available

Live archive release from the British Blues legend. This release features Mayall in a hard-driving, sharp set of original and classic numbers captured live on tour in 1988. This concert serves to remind us of the genius with which this pioneering artist almost single-handedly revived the Blues, and how he has made them his own over a phenomenal career in music. Featuring the paired lead guitars of Walter Trout and Coco Montoya, the band rocks hard in a tight groove that enables searing solos from the featured guitarists as well as from Mayall himself on guitar and keyboards. The guttural power of Mayall's vocals is ever-present. And the songs - most of them Mayall originals - include the classic Room To Move, with which John Mayall once electrified the world of Rock 'n' Roll.