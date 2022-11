Not Available

Acclaimed Irish tenor John McDermott delivers a stirring performance that shows off his powerful vocal range in this 2001 show, recorded at Canada's Living Arts Center and originally broadcast on public television. The emotional concert features 16 songs all touching on the concepts of memory, family and patriotism, including "Try to Remember," "Ye Banks and Brass of Bonnie Doon" and the poignant World War I number "Christmas in the Trenches."