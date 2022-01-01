John Mellencamp: MTV Unplugged

Not Available

"MTV Unplugged" presents beloved American rocker John Mellencamp. The program, which was taped in Los Angeles in April of 1992, features a medley of Mellencamp hits. Mellencamp, who was just wrapping up a worldwide concert tour at the time of the taping, was accompanied by touring band members Mike Wanchic (guitar), Kenny Aronoff (drums), Toby Myers (bass), David Grissom (guitar), John Cascella (accordion), Lisa Germano (fiddle) and Pat Peterson and Jenny Douglas-McRae (background vocals). Recorded 27 April 1992 at Warner Hollywood Studios, Los Angeles. Set List: 1. Love and Happiness; 2. Paper in Fire; 3. Check it Out; 4. Rain on the Scarecrow; 5. Jackie Brown; 6. Small Town; 7. Minutes to Memories; 8. Big Daddy of Them All; 9. Pink Houses; 10. All Along the Watchtower