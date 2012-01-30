John Mulaney: New In Town

2012

Comedian John Mulaney recently released his debut one-hour Comedy Central stand-up special, New In Town, on DVD. New In Town was filmed over the course of two nights at the Skirball Theater in New York City.New In Town definitely brings the funny. Mulaney has a knack for self-deprecating humor, while sharing stories from throughout his life. He speaks of being bullied as a kid, tells an amazing tale about a high school party thrown by his teacher's son and why it's one of the reasons he doesn't drink anymore, and talks about how adults find joy in doing nothing