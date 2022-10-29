John Oates: Another Good Road

Not Available

Following up his most acclaimed solo effort to date, the rootsy Good Road To Follow, John Oates releases Another Good Road, a documentary/concert film featuring captivating versions of selections from the album along with new surprises. Shot live with no retakes, the stunning concert footage is intercut with compelling slice-of-life vignettes filmed at John's ranch in Colorado. The result is a rare and unique look inside the heart and soul of one of America's most well-known musical artists. A celebration of the blues, folk, soul, and R&B that makes him what he is, Another Good Road is the next stop on a musical journey John Oates started more than 50 years ago; a compelling sonic and visual marker along on his ever-expanding highway.