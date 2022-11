Not Available

Accompanied by the talented New Life Community Choir, gospel singer John P. Kee praises the love and power of the Lord in song. Among the inspiring numbers he performs are "Wash Me," "Jesus Is Real," "We Walk by Faith" and "I Do Worship." Blessed with a soulful voice, a passion for music and a total dedication to God, Kee has garnered many honors throughout his long career, including several Grammy nominations.