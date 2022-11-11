John Paul II in America: Uniting a Continent

Not Available

The papacy of St. John Paul II left an indelible mark on the American continent. Driven by his singular conviction of a "United American Continent "under the patronage of Our Lady of Guadalupe, his papal travels from Argentina to Alaska generated massive crowds, shaped an entire generation, and ultimately changed the course of history. Long celebrated for his role in the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, John Paul's crusade for human rights and religious freedom also transformed the West. John Paul II in America explores the Pope's pivotal role in the fall of dictatorships in Chile, Haiti, Paraguay and Brazil. From celebrations of World Youth Days with millions to pastoral visits to the favelas of Brazil; from his historic 1998 visit to Cuba to his tireless defense of works rights and indigenous peoples-John Paul II in America, narrated by Andy Garcia, captures the raw emotions and spontaneous thrills of this remarkable pontificate.