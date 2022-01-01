John Paul II Vol 5: 2000-2005: From the Jubilee to the Last Goodbye

Not Available

Documentary, Faith & Spirituality, Faith & Spirituality Documentaries, Inspirational Biographies, Biographical Documentaries - Produced by the Vatican Television Center, this fifth volume of the story of Pope John Paul II's life explores his final years, from 2000 to 2005. Suffering from Parkinson's disease and other ailments, the pope's health declined during this period. When he passed away on April 2, 2005, his funeral saw the largest gathering of heads of state in modern history. This program includes the pope's touching final farewell to the faithful in Rome.