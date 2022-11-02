John Peel's Dandelion Records

Not Available

Music & Musicals, Rockumentaries, Classic Rock, Rock & Pop - When British radio broadcaster John Peel and partner Clive Selwood founded Dandelion Records, their primary objective was to bring together people they liked who made music they liked. This six-hour retrospective charts their success. Through interviews with artists associated with the label (including Bridget St. John, Medicine Head and Kevin Coyne) and an assortment of concert recordings, the presentation captures the Dandelion magic.