Not Available

Fresh from his role in the Broadway musical hit "Hairspray," self-effacing stand-up funnyman John Pinette delivers nonstop laughs at the Montreal Comedy Festival. An all-new routine covers topics from health food to family get-togethers, and backstage footage and hilarious outtakes add to the fun. Pinette's successful acting career extends to TV and the big screen as well as the stage; his films include Duets, Dear God and Junior.