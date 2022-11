Not Available

Twelve never-before-seen performances from this jazz crooner, the finger-snapping musician John Pizzarelli. The charismatic and emotionally warm singer combines elements of jazz, pop, and swing music to create smoothly effective music. LIVE IN MONTREAL features Pizzarelli singing songs including "All of Me," "Lady Be Good" and "Roslyn," along with an personal interview and relaxed, fun behind-the-scenes footage.