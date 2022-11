Not Available

It was John Prine's first television appearance, recorded for the Sessions at West 54th television show, and features a guest performance by Iris Dement. The DVD release offers songs not shown during the half-hour television segment, as well as interviews with show host John Hiatt.DVD special features include a biography and discography. This DVD is one of the first releases from an independent label to be mixed in 5.1 Dolby Surround Sound.