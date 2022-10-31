John Scofield: New Morning The Paris Concert

Not Available

Jazz guitar veteran has had a long running career that stretches all the way back to the mid 70′s. One of the “big three” contemporary jazz guitarists (with the other two being Pat Metheny and Bill Frisell), Scofield has worked with some of the greats of jazz throughout his career, including Charles Mingus, Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker, and Miles Davis. His own music is an eclectic amalgamation of post-bop, fusion, funk, and soul jazz that has even found him working with such far flung artists as Soul Coughing and Sex Mob.