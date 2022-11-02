John Shuttleworth: One Foot in the Gravy Live

Not Available

John Shuttleworth live on stage, discussing the minutiae of life, supplemented with songs on his trusty keyboard, and a special guest appearance from Brian Appleton. For the unitiated...John Shuttleworth is a fictional singer-songwriter and radio presenter, created by English comedy actor and musician, Graham Fellows in 1986. Shuttleworth is in his late 50s and is from Walkley in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. He has a quiet manner and slightly nerdish tendencies. His musical talents are usually expressed through his Yamaha PSS portable keyboard, and include "Pigeons in Flight" – a song which Shuttleworth attempted to have selected for the Eurovision Song Contest.