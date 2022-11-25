John Shuttleworth: The Minor Tour

Not Available

Ken Worthington (in association with Go Faster Stripe) is extremely proud (well.. I'm not ashamed, anyway) to present this live DVD, showcasing the work of my client (and next-door neighbour), Mr John Shuttleworth. Recorded at the magnificent Theatre Royal in Wakefield, (though one of the seats had a few scuff marks, I'm afraid to say), the DVD captures John at the height of his performing powers and then releases him out of your telly and into your living room. Extra features include appearances by a concreter from Goole called Dave Tordoff and, (for contractual reasons related to the loan of a microphone stand), a rock musicologist from Selly Oak called Brian Appleton. Oo, I do hope you like it. Tata for now, Ken.