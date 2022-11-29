John Smith's Defense from the Feet

Not Available

Hall of Fame wrestler and coach John Smith of Oklahoma State University believes a good defense will lead to a potent offense. The theme of his defense is a strong head, hand and hip pressure. With that in mind, Coach Smith covers defensive technique in five areas: High Crotch defense, single leg defense, chest over head, leg in the air and sprawling. Each section includes at least three different wrestling techniques, which include: sit through, body lock, butt drag, limp leg and more. Excellent instruction from one of the best teachers in the sport of wrestling! John Smith Oklahoma State University Head Coach 5x NCAA Championship coach, 2016 NCAA Runners-Up 2016 Big 12 Coach of the Year - 9x Big 12 Coach of the Year 2018 Big 12 Champions - 20x Big 12 Conference Champions 2x Olympic Gold Medalist 6x World Champion 2x NCAA Champion