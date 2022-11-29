Not Available

John Smith's How Low Can You Go

    John Smith, Oklahoma State University Head Coach, 2003, '04, 05 AND '06 NCAA Champions; 2X Olympic Gold Medalist and NCAA Champion John Smith, the only American wrestler to win six consecutive World Championships, wants to teach you the move that made him unbeatable--the low single. Smith's years of winning at the highest-level, including two Olympic gold medals, gives him an insight about techniques that can make you unstoppable. Learn the low single Smith style. About John Smith: Oklahoma State University Head Coach 5x NCAA Championship coach 8x Big 12 Coach of the Year 9 Big 12 Conference Championships 2X Olympic Gold Medalist 6X World Champion 2X NCAA Champion

