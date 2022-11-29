John Smith's How Low Can You Go II

Not Available

John Smith Oklahoma State University Head Coach 5x NCAA Championship coach, 2016 NCAA Runners-Up 2016 Big 12 Coach of the Year - 9x Big 12 Coach of the Year 2018 Big 12 Champions - 20x Big 12 Conference Champions 2x Olympic Gold Medalist 6x World Champion 2x NCAA Champion John Smith, the only American wrestler to win six consecutive World Championships, wants to teach you the move that made him unbeatable--the low single. Smith's years of winning at the highest-level, including two Olympic gold medals, gives him an insight about techniques that can make you unstoppable. Learn the low single John Smith style. He covers set-ups and more than 10 finishes that'll make this move one of the most aggressive offensive moves at any level. Then, round out your lesson by learning how to defend against this technique.