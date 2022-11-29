John Smith's Set-Ups & Tie-Ups: Being Effective from Your Feet

Not Available

Looking for an effective new way to get your favorite takedown? Look no further! Oklahoma State Head Coach John Smith has compiled a wrestling DVD filled with set-ups and tie-ups that will make you a more effective wrestler on your feet. Coach Smith has divided the tape into three areas: Elbow control, Inside control and reset positions. Each section covers more than five set-ups. Elbow control techniques covered include passing elbow, elbow hyperextension, over the top and steering wheel. Inside control techniques covered include pull/pass, inside post and wrist control. The reset position shown allows a wrestler to reverse the control with an underhook or 2-on-1. This is an excellent instructional wrestling DVD that will help set up the move and help stop the opponent's penetration.