Ballet, hip-hop and modern dancers move to the music of a choir, a band and strings as composer John Tesh grandly fuses two art forms into one massive production. Featuring dancer Breeze Lee and ballerina Julia Eichten, this ambitious performance -- filmed with 16 cameras -- contains the tracks "Heart of the Sunrise," "Two Worlds," "Freedom" and "Awesome God." Bonus material includes behind-the-scenes interviews.