Johnny Donald, a cynical seducer of women, discovers he is actually the son of Don Diego Tenorio, a wealthy Mexican landowner. Accompanied by his trusty servant Morenillo, he travels south in search of vengeance and riches, but manages to deflower and make enemies all along the way until he finally meets his match in the person of a Mormon assassin and a stone statue. source: SWDB www.spaghetti-western.net