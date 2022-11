Not Available

Also known as THE LONELY DESTINY OF JOHN TRAVOLTO, it's the first and only Travoltasploitation movie. It's about a hotel cook named Gianni who can't dance but is frustratingly in love with the sexy blonde DJ (Cicciolina) at the nightclub "John's Fever". When one of the cook's coworkers draws a mustache and beard on a poster of John Travolta everyone somehow finally notices that Gianni looks exactly like Travolta and the game is on.