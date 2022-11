Not Available

A master of Southern soul, Johnnie Taylor delivers 11 R&B hits in this 1989 concert, live from Dallas's Fairmount Hotel. With a career spanning five decades, the late, great Taylor scored the first-ever platinum single with 1976's "Disco Lady." This performance features his signature, chart-topping hit, "Who's Making Love," as well as favorites including "It's Still Called the Blues," "I Don't Want to Lose Your Love" and "I'm Changing."