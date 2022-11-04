Johnnie Walker

Not Available

The film gets its title from the character's Mammootty role Johnnie Varghese. He has a brother Bobby Varghese who studies in Bangalore degree college for Economics. On a recent visit from his brother and friends changes Johnnie's mind and he decide to join college despite of his age. From there he clashes with drug Mafia, Swamy who rules the college with his drug gang and what happens to Johnnie and Bobby is the rest of the plot.