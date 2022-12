Not Available

Following his four-month sabbatical in Cambodia, we find Johnny broke and couch-surfing in Brooklyn, musing on his experience in the Far East, where he gambled his money away and found himself stranded in Phnom Penh, forced to claim destitution at the U.S. Embassy, with suicidal visions of leaping off of a bridge into the Mekong River. NOTES FROM THE DUMPSTER is the continuing saga of this oddball's journey.