Country Music legend Johnny Cash won 11 Grammy awards and recorded over 100 hits during a prolific six-decade career. A groundbreaking singer-songwriter in his early years at Sun Records alongside Elvis Presley, The Man in Black combined brooding country, folk and rock 'n' roll to invent his own sub-genre; while his later 'American Recordings' - brilliant reinterpretations of contemporary songs by Nick Cave, U2 and Nine Inch Nails - confirmed Cash's versatility, bringing his compelling sound to younger generations. This classic anthology features unforgettable renditions of Cash's biggest hits, including Cry, Cry, Cry, Big Rover, Folsom Prison Blues, Five Feet high & Rising, I Walk The Line, Ring Of Fire, and the 1990s hit Bird on a Wire. A must-have collection for any fan of the king of country music, Johnny Cash: Greatest Hits also features tributes from country stars Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Marty Stuart, Geln Campbell and George Jones.