Not Available

Johnny Cash in Ireland: 1993

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Man in Black visits the Emerald Isle to perform some of his best-loved songs for an Irish audience. Filmed at Dublin's Olympia Theatre, this concert film features Johnny Cash on favorites such as "Folsom Prison Blues" and "A Boy Named Sue." Special guest Kris Kristofferson joins in on "Long Black Veil" and "Big River," and June Carter Cash helps her husband out on "Jackson" in this treat for fans of one of country music's most enduring stars.

Cast

Johnny Cash
June Carter Cash
Kris Kristofferson
John Carter Cash

View Full Cast >

Images