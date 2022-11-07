Johnny Cash in Ireland: 1993

Not Available

The Man in Black visits the Emerald Isle to perform some of his best-loved songs for an Irish audience. Filmed at Dublin's Olympia Theatre, this concert film features Johnny Cash on favorites such as "Folsom Prison Blues" and "A Boy Named Sue." Special guest Kris Kristofferson joins in on "Long Black Veil" and "Big River," and June Carter Cash helps her husband out on "Jackson" in this treat for fans of one of country music's most enduring stars.