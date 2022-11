Not Available

JOHNNY CASH Live at Beat Club Bremen, Germany September 30th 1972 01. INTRODUCTION 02. BLUE SUEDE SHOES - CARL PERKINS 03. A BOY NAMED SUE 04. SUNDAY MORNING COMING DOWN 05. TENNESSEE FLAT TOP BOX 06. I STILL MISS SOMEONE > ME AND BOBBY MCGEE 07. LOVIN’ HIM WAS EASIER THAN ANYTHING I’LL EVER DO AGAIN - ANITA CARTER 08. ROCK ISLAND LINE 09. FOLSOM PRISON BLUES 10. I WALK THE LINE 11. JACKSON - JOHNNY CASH & JUNE CARTER 12. IF I WERE A CARPENTER > HELP ME MAKE IT THROUGH THE NIGHT - JOHNNY CASH & JUNE CARTER 13. IF I HAD A HAMMER - JOHNNY CASH & JUNE CARTER 14. A THING CALLED LOVE