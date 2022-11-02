Johnny Cash - Live In Ireland

Not Available

Daddy Sang Bass (with the Carter Family) Keep on the Sunny Side (with the Carter Family) Georgia on a Fast Train (with John Carter Cash and the Carter Family) Ring of Fire (with the Carter Family) Folsom Prison Blues Get Rhythmn I Still Miss Someone A Boy Named Sue Ghost Riders in the Sky Long Black Veil (with Kris Kristofferson) Big River (with Kris Kristofferson) Jackson (with June Carter Cash) Wabash Cannonball (with the Carter Family) Will the Circle be Unbroken (with the Carter Family) Forty Shades of Green (with Sandy Kelly, Kris Kristofferson, and the Carter Family) I Walk the Line