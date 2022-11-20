Johnny Cash: Long Black Veil

Not Available

1. Introduction 2. I Walk The Line 3. The One On The Right 4. (Ghost) Riders In The Sky 5. Five Feet High And Rising 6. A Boy Named Sue 7. Ring Of Fire 8. Medley (If I Were A Carpenter / Help Me Make it Through The Night) 9. Me And Bobby McGee 10. Daddy Sang Bass 11. Orange Blossom Special 12. Bird On The Wire 13. Folsom Prison Blues 14. Remember The Alamo 15. The Man In Black 16. Ira Hayes - Side Of A Hill 17. Jackson 18. Long Black Veil 19. Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down 20. Were You There When They Crucified My Lord ? 21. Quick Dance