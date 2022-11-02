Johnny Cash - Ridin' the Rails

Not Available

Originally filmed and aired in 1974, Ridin' the Rails is a nostalgic look at the history of the American railroad through the song and story of the legendary Johnny Cash. Reenactments of historic railroading moments are movingly narrated by Cash and superbyly embellished by his inimitable music. Track Listings: Ridin' The Rails, Tom Thum, Collage of Yesterday, Night They Drove Old Dixie Down, Legend of John Henry's Hammer, Shave And A Hot Bath, Train Robbers, Satirical Aire, Casey Jones, Crystal Chandeliers and Burgundy, Doesn't Anybody Know My Name, City of New Orleans, The L&N Don't Stop Here, Anymore, These Hands