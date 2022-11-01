Johnny Castle Rising Star

Not Available

Ever since he was a kid, Johnny Castle had a dream: to become a movie star. Driven by his obsession, Johnny moved to Los Angeles, and the corner of Hollywood and Vine Boulevards became his natural stage on which to promote himself. Johnny is absolutely convinced that some day a producer or a director will sign him for their next movie. Even though Johnny has this optimistic way of looking at life, in the three years since his move to Los Angeles he has only been able to get a small part in a science fiction B-movie. Very soon the movie will debut in the theaters, and Johnny wants to show the result of his work to his father, who lives in Chicago. He obtains a preview DVD copy of the movie from the director so that he'll be able to present it to his dad as a wonderful birthday surprise.