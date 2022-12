Johnny Christmas Special 1976

Not Available

Program Listing 76: Wandering - Johnny Cash Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree - Tony Orlando, Johnny & June Carter Cash Christmas As I Knew It - Johnny Cash Far Away Places - Johnny Cash & Roy Clark Juke Box Saturday Night - Roy Clark That Lucky Old Sun - Johnny Cash The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)- Roy Clark Stephen Foster Medley: Camptown Races - Johnny Cash, Roy Clark & Tony Orlando Beautiful Dreamer - Roy Clark Old Folks At Home - Johnny Cash Jeanie With The Light Brown Hair - Tony Orlando Oh! Susanna - Johnny Cash, Roy Clark & Tony Orlando Follow Me - June Carter Cash Cannonball Rag - Merle Travis That Christmasy Feeling - Tommy Cash In The Pines - Carter Family Steel Guitar Rag - Barbara Mandrell It's A Beautiful Morning With You - Barbara Mandrell Old Time Feeling - Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash A Story Of Christmas - Billy Graham