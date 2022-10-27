On the outskirts of town, the hard-nosed Vienna (Joan Crawford) owns a saloon frequented by the undesirables of the region, including Dancin' Kid (Scott Brady) and his gang. Another patron of Vienna's establishment is Johnny Guitar (Sterling Hayden), a former gunslinger and her lover. When a heist is pulled in town that results in a man's death, Emma Small (Mercedes McCambridge), Vienna's rival, rallies the townsfolk to take revenge on Vienna's saloon -- even without proof of her wrongdoing.
|Joan Crawford
|Vienna
|Mercedes McCambridge
|Emma Small
|Sterling Hayden
|Johnny 'Guitar' Logan
|Ernest Borgnine
|Bart Lonergan
|John Carradine
|Old Tom
|Scott Brady
|Dancin' Kid
