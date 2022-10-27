1954

Johnny Guitar

  • Drama
  • Western
  • Romance

Release Date

May 25th, 1954

Studio

Republic Pictures

On the outskirts of town, the hard-nosed Vienna (Joan Crawford) owns a saloon frequented by the undesirables of the region, including Dancin' Kid (Scott Brady) and his gang. Another patron of Vienna's establishment is Johnny Guitar (Sterling Hayden), a former gunslinger and her lover. When a heist is pulled in town that results in a man's death, Emma Small (Mercedes McCambridge), Vienna's rival, rallies the townsfolk to take revenge on Vienna's saloon -- even without proof of her wrongdoing.

Cast

Joan CrawfordVienna
Mercedes McCambridgeEmma Small
Sterling HaydenJohnny 'Guitar' Logan
Ernest BorgnineBart Lonergan
John CarradineOld Tom
Scott BradyDancin' Kid

