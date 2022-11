Not Available

Known as the "Rockabilly Rasputin," Johnny Legend has spent three decades living life on his own terms. Now, the wild-haired singer, actor, wrestling promoter and horror buff returns to the Sunset Strip to raise some hell and belt out some songs. Selections include "The Naked Die Young," "Wild, Wicked, Wanda," "Soakin' the Bone," "I Itch Like a Sunuvabitch" and many more. A bonus documentary, Mondo Legend, examines Johnny's eccentric life.