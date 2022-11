Not Available

In May 1998, Johnny Mathis -- who ranks as one of the most cherished singers in America -- filmed an installment of the Emmy-winning series "Live by Request" in New York City. Throughout the evening, fans called in to hear the legendary songs he's turned into hits over his long and illustrious career. Tracks include "Wonderful! Wonderful!" "Chances Are," "I'm Coming Home," "Misty," "It's Not for Me to Say," "Stranger In Paradise" and many more.