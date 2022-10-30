Johnny Mercer: The Dream's on Me

Not Available

Documentary - Admired and praised by the likes of Irving Berlin and Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer has been described as "one of our great folk poets" and "the most perfect American lyricist." Throughout his extraordinary career, he collaborated with hundreds of composers to write legendary movie songs such as "Hooray for Hollywood," "Jeepers Creepers" and "Moon River." Mercer then went on to co-found Capitol Records in 1942 and became a successful Broadway producer of St. Louis Woman and L'il Abner. - Bill Charlap, Julie Andrews, Harold Arlen