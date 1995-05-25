1995

Johnny Mnemonic

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 25th, 1995

Studio

TriStar Pictures

A data courier, literally carrying a data package inside his head, must deliver it before he dies from the burden or is killed by the Yakuza. In a dystopian 2021, Johnny (Keanu Reeves) is a data trafficker who has an implant that allows him to securely store data too sensitive for regular computer networks. On one delivery run, he accepts a package that not only exceeds the implant's safety limits - and will kill him if the data is not removed in time - but also contains information far more important and valuable than he had ever imagined. On a race against time, he must avoid the assassins sent to kill him and remove the data before it, too, ends his life.

Cast

Keanu ReevesJohnny Mnemonic
Dina MeyerJane
Takeshi KitanoTakahashi
Ice-TJ-Bone
Dolph LundgrenStreet Preacher
Henry RollinsSpider

View Full Cast >

Images