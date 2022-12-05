Johnny Orlando: It's Never Really Over (Virtual World Tour)

Not Available

Johnny will be streaming the It's Never Really Over virtual world tour on Moment House, giving fans a unique live experience across 13 tour dates. Watch Johnny perform from Toronto's Danforth Music Hall, in a one hour fully produced concert that will have fans dancing in their homes across the world. Performing his sophomore EP It's Never Really Over for the first time ever, Johnny is excited to provide fans with an intimate digital experience like never before. (Available Worldwide)